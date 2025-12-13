Let courts decide on UEC, says Umno Youth leader

Johor Umno Youth chief Noor Azleen Ambros said DAP is continuing to politicise national unity and education by pushing for UEC’s recognition. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Johor Umno Youth has challenged DAP to bring the ongoing debate over the recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) to the courts for a judicial review.

Johor Umno Youth chief Noor Azleen Ambros expressed disappointment that DAP continued to politicise national unity and education by pushing for UEC’s recognition, stating that the party was using it as a tool for narrow, seasonal political gains.

He also said the timing of the demand – coming immediately after DAP’s heavy defeat in the Nov 29 Sabah state election – reflected the party’s concern and lack of strategy in maintaining support from Chinese voters, which has been steadily eroding.

“Therefore, to put an end to the ongoing debate over UEC recognition, Johor Umno Youth challenges DAP to bring the matter to the courts for a judicial review,” said Azleen in a statement.

“If the courts rule that the UEC aligns with the Federal Constitution and meets national aspirations and policies in education, then there will be no further justification for the government to delay UEC recognition.

“The outcome of this judicial review would put an end to all polemics regarding the UEC, allowing the government and all parties to fully focus on more pressing issues in strengthening and improving the national education system.”

The remarks came following Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh’s criticism of DAP deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming, who reportedly plans to meet Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to discuss the matter.

Akmal said Nga should understand the national education policy, adding that there is no need to consider a certificate that does not align with Malaysia’s key policy aspects.

The UEC is a secondary school qualification for students at independent Chinese schools and is currently not recognised for direct entry into public universities.

Both the Sabah and Sarawak governments have already recognised UEC for admission into the state public service and state institutions. Candidates must have an SPM credit in Bahasa Melayu.