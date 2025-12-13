Wrong to assume Anwar has rejected UEC, says PKR man

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim yesterday said he had no issue with proposals to elevate other languages, provided their advocates recognise the primacy of Bahasa Melayu.

PETALING JAYA : Claims that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has rejected recognising the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) qualification for students at independent Chinese schools are “inaccurate” and “misleading”, says Johor PKR Youth chief Faezuddin Puad.

Yesterday, Anwar said he had no issue with proposals to elevate other languages as long as their advocates recognised the primacy of Bahasa Melayu, which he said must be firmly established before the government could “talk about other matters, including the UEC”.

Faezuddin today said certain media outlets had incorrectly reported that Anwar had rejected the UEC or closed the door on recognising it.

“Based on the full recording of his speech, it is clear that the prime minister has taken a cautious, inclusive and balanced approach, placing the foundations of nationhood first before strengthening linguistic and cultural diversity,” said Faezuddin.

“We need to adopt a reconciliatory approach towards education, whereby positive elements from all examination systems, including the UEC, are incorporated to enrich the national education system, without compromising the core principles of the Federal Constitution and the goal of building a plural society.”

Anwar’s remarks came after DAP deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming said his party planned to meet with him regarding the recognition of the UEC, drawing brickbats from Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh, among others.

Akmal said Nga should understand the national education policy first and that there is no need to consider a certificate that does not align with key policy aspects.

The UEC is a secondary school qualification for students at independent Chinese schools. It is not recognised for direct entry into public universities.