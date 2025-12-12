Base your case on constitution – not pressure, says Zambry on UEC

Higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said his ministry agrees that all schools must strengthen mastery of Bahasa Melayu. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said that any proposals to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) of independent Chinese schools must be made in line with the constitution, not based on political demands of certain parties.

He also said the government is consistent in maintaining that the status of Bahasa Melayu as the national language and the language of knowledge cannot be compromised. This principle applies to all school types with no room for exemption, he added.

“Any proposals related to this matter must be made in line with the Federal Constitution, national educational philosophy and Rukun Negara – not based on political pressures or ‘narrow demands’ of any party,” said the minister in a statement.

“The higher education ministry also agrees with the prime minister’s emphasis that all schools – Chinese, Tamil, English-medium or international schools – must strengthen mastery of Bahasa Melayu in line with the constitutional demands and national aspirations on building national identity and unity.”

The UEC, the school-leaving certificate of independent Chinese schools, is not valid for entrance to national universities; however, it is accepted in Sarawak for entrance to state-run universities.

Earlier today, Anwar said he has no issue with proposals to uplift other languages, so long as their advocates remember that the mastery of Bahasa Melayu comes first, as he faced calls from DAP to recognise UEC.

“This is Malaysia. Bahasa Melayu is our official language, and anyone seeking to advocate for other languages must remember Bahasa Melayu has to be upheld as the language of knowledge, mastered by all Malaysians,” he said.

Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim backed the prime minister’s stand on rejecting DAP pressure for recognition, saying Anwar’s decision is grounded in existing laws such as the Education Act 1996 and Article 152 of the Federal Constitution.