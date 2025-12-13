Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Kuala Selangor

The fire was brought under control after teams from the Bestari Jaya, Kapar, Kota Anggerik, Rawang, Batu Arang and Petaling Jaya fire and rescue stations were dispatched to the scene. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : A fire that broke out at a plastic factory at the Alam Jaya Industrial Park in Bandar Puncak Alam, Kuala Selangor, earlier today has been brought under control.

Selangor fire and rescue department assistant director (operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said efforts to put out the fire are still ongoing but no casualties have been reported.

The fire was brought under control at 1.30pm after fire engines from the Bestari Jaya, Kapar, Kota Anggerik, Rawang, Batu Arang and Petaling Jaya fire and rescue stations were dispatched to the scene.

The Selangor fire and rescue department received a call about the fire at 11.53am.

Thick smoke from the fire could be seen from several kilometres away.