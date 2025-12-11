DBKL told to boost fire safety checks after Mont Kiara blaze

The Kuala Lumpur fire and rescue department says efforts to extinguish the blaze at the Mont Kiara condominium were hampered by a malfunctioning fire prevention system.

PETALING JAYA : Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has been urged to step up efforts to ensure that fire prevention systems in buildings across the city are properly maintained.

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, who is also DAP vice-chairman, said the local authority must instruct developers, joint management bodies, and management corporations to submit fire safety compliance reports regularly.

Kok made the call in the wake of a fire on the 26th floor of the Tiffani Kiara condominium last night that left a man dead.

“DBKL must take firm action against any building management body that fails to maintain fire safety systems in line with legal requirements,” she said in a statement.

The Kuala Lumpur fire and rescue department had said that efforts to put out the blaze and carry out rescue operations were hampered by a malfunctioning building fire prevention system.

This forced firefighters to rely on two portable pumps and a fire engine pump to channel water to the affected floor, it added.

Investigations to determine the cause of the fire are in progress.

Kok said the fire and rescue department must also conduct random audits and spot checks at high-risk buildings.

She added that the department must intensify fire safety education and awareness programmes, particularly for residents of condominiums, apartments, and People’s Housing Programme (PPR) flats.

“Fire safety is not just a technical issue — it is a matter of public awareness. Without collective responsibility and vigilance, even the most advanced safety systems cannot save lives,” she said.

Citing the example of the massive fire involving eight condominium blocks in Hong Kong, Kok said such incidents serve as a stark reminder that fires in high-rises can be deadly if society continues to neglect fire prevention measures in multi-storey buildings.

On Dec 3, AFP reported that the death toll from the Hong Kong condominium fire had risen to 159 after all affected blocks had been searched.

The blaze had engulfed Wang Fuk Court in the city’s northern Tai Po district, making it the world’s deadliest residential building fire since 1980.