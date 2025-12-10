2 die in Butterworth house fire

The Penang fire and rescue department said the woman’s son was found injured after being pinned under a collapsed roof near the kitchen door. (JBPM pic)

BUTTERWORTH : Two people were killed and another was injured after they were trapped in a fire at their home in Taman Rathna here today.

Penang fire and rescue department director Shoki Hamzah said the two victims were a woman in her 50s and her adopted daughter, aged between four and five.

He said their remains were found in the living room near the main entrance, while the woman’s son, in his 20s, was found injured near the kitchen door after being pinned under a collapsed roof.

A team of 20 personnel with four fire engines from the Butterworth fire and rescue station, assisted by the Perda and Penanti stations, was dispatched to the scene after an emergency call was received at about 9.40am, he said in a statement.

The fire was fully extinguished by 11.20am.