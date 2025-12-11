Soldier dies in crash in Machang

Fire and rescue department operations commander Fadzil Musa said the surviving armed forces personnel sustained minor injuries. (Fire and rescue department pics)

PETALING JAYA : A member of the armed forces was killed and four others injured in a collision involving a five-tonne armed forces truck and a Proton Wira at Kampung Bukit Belah in Machang, Terengganu, this afternoon.

Fire and rescue department operations commander Fadzil Musa said the department received a call at 6.51pm and reached the scene 6km away within seven minutes.

“There were five victims, comprising four armed forces personnel, as well as one civilian in the Wira who sustained serious injuries,” Bernama reported him as saying.

Fadzil said the three surviving armed forces personnel sustained minor injuries.

The body of the deceased was sent to Machang Hospital for a post-mortem, while the injured were treated at the same hospital.