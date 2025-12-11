1-year-old girl dies after being found unconscious at babysitter’s home

Seremban police chief Azahar Abdul Rahim said the victim had apparently been in a weak condition before the incident.

PETALING JAYA : A one-year-old girl died after her mother reportedly found her unconscious while picking her up from a babysitter’s home in Bandar Sri Sendayan, Negeri Sembilan, on Monday.

Seremban police chief Azahar Abdul Rahim said a report on the child’s death was received at around 6.26pm the same day.

“Initial investigations found that the child was already unconscious when her mother went to pick her up from the babysitter’s house,” he was quoted by Berita Harian as saying.

He said the mother then took the girl to a private clinic, where the doctor attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but found the victim had already died.

Azahar said police had detained the 32-year-old babysitter to record her statement but she was later released on bail.

“Our investigation found that the victim had been under the babysitter’s care for about five months. The victim was also said to have been in a weak condition before the incident,” he added.

The girl’s body was sent to Rembau Hospital for a post-mortem and the results showed injuries to her abdomen.

Azahar said the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for abandoning, neglecting, or exposing a child to danger, causing injury.