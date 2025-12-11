Cops remand 3 suspects in Seremban shooting case

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said a pistol, believed to have been used in the shooting, had been seized. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have remanded three suspects until Dec 15 in connection with a shooting at Jalan Rasah-Mambau heading towards the Port Dickson toll plaza in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, yesterday.

State police chief Alzafny Ahmad said the suspects, aged between 30 and 40, were arrested at separate locations in Nilai, Seremban and Port Dickson early today.

Bernama reported him as saying police also seized a pistol believed to have been used in the shooting.

Alzafny said the case would be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 for discharging a firearm in the commission of a scheduled offence.

Yesterday, Berita Harian reported that two men were injured after reportedly being shot while in a car heading towards the Port Dickson toll plaza in Seremban.

One of the victims later died while receiving treatment at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban.

Alzafny said the incident occurred between 7am and 7.30am, and police were alerted at 7.53am.