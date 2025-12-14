Safe play and travel: a guide to a healthier holiday for families

As accidents can happen anytime, anywhere, parents should always ensure their children are protected during activities such as cycling. (Envato Elements pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : School holidays often disrupt normal schedules. Children may sleep later, graze on snacks, skip meals, or spend long hours on screens.

While it is natural to relax routines, paediatrist Dr Johan Aref Jamaluddin stresses that children still need balance to stay physically and mentally well. A healthy routine includes consistent sleep patterns, nutritious meals and enough fruits and vegetables.

Children also need adequate hydration, especially during outdoor play. Aim for at least 30-60 minutes of physical activity daily and keep screen time in check to avoid eye strain and behavioural issues.

Balanced routines help children enjoy their holidays without becoming restless or fatigued.

Safe play at home and outdoors

Children explore confidently during holidays, whether climbing playground structures, cycling around the neighbourhood, or running through the house. Unfortunately, excitement can quickly turn into injury without proper supervision.

For outdoor safety, parents should always supervise swimming, even if children are confident swimmers. Use helmets, elbow pads and knee pads for cycling and skating, and avoid outdoor activities during heavy rain, lightning or flood warnings.

Proper footwear also helps prevent slips and falls. Indoors, keep floors dry, secure tall furniture, and store medicines, detergents and sharp items out of reach.

Toddlers benefit from corner guards on tables and other sharp edges. Accidents often happen in seconds, and active supervision can make a crucial difference.

Safety on the road

Many families travel during the school holidays, whether heading home to visit relatives or exploring new destinations. Johan reminds parents that travel preparation is essential for safety and comfort.

Parents should use the correct car seat for each child according to age and size, and ensure every child wears a seat belt at all times. Carry a well-stocked first-aid kit and bring necessary medications for asthma, allergies, fever or motion sickness.

Hand sanitisers and wet wipes should be easily accessible. Vaccinations must also be kept up to date for safer travels.

Preparedness reduces risk and helps ensure smoother and more enjoyable family trips.

Holidays are fun, but the change in routine can be overwhelming for kids. (Envato Elements pic)

Supporting mental-emotional well-being

Children need connection, reassurance and a sense of calm. Holidays are fun, but they can also feel overwhelming when routines shift, travel days stretch long or environments become overstimulating.

Parents can support children by creating quiet moments, such as reading together or engaging in calm play. Reassure them when they feel anxious or overstimulated, and maintain predictable morning or bedtime routines.

Encourage open conversations about their feelings. Quality one-on-one time helps strengthen emotional security, making children more resilient during the holiday period.

When should you seek medical attention?

Parents should bring their child to a doctor immediately if they experience persistent or high fever, difficulty breathing or wheezing. Seek help for severe vomiting or diarrhoea, rashes accompanied by fever, or signs of dehydration.

Medical attention is also important if there is fever after floodwater exposure. Unusual drowsiness or irritability should not be ignored.

Prompt care can prevent serious complications and support faster recovery. As Johan advises: “Healthy habits begin at home. When parents stay informed and attentive, children thrive even in challenging seasons.”

May this holiday season bring your family rest, laughter, learning and, above all, good health.

This article was written by Dr Johan Aref Jamaluddin, paediatrician at Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital.