Perlis flood losses estimated at RM150mil

The government clinic in Kangar was one of three public health facilities affected by the floods in Perlis late last month. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The floods that hit Perlis last month is estimated to have caused RM150 million in losses, having affected infrastructure, homes, agriculture and local businesses, as well as schools and health facilities.

Perlis state secretary Rahimi Ismail said the losses were lower than the initial estimate of RM230 million due to the effectiveness of the state’s flood diversion system, which helped reduce flooding in several critical areas, Berrnama reported.

At a press conference on post-floods rehabilitation efforts today, he said a total of 38,589 people were affected by the floods, including those who did not evacuate to the 24 relief centres opened during the disaster.

“Rapid water inflow, especially after the release of water from the Timah Tasoh Dam, caused many residential areas and padi fields to be submerged,” he was quoted as saying.

Rahimi said large-scale clean-up operations were carried out through the disaster operations control centre, involving agencies such as the civil defence force, drainage and irrigation department, social welfare department, SWCorp, as well as the police, fire and rescue department, and military teams.

Cash aid from the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has also begun, with about one-third of recipients already receiving assistance and the rest expected to be completed within three weeks, he said, according to Bernama.

On Nov 28, it was reported that Perlis was the worst-hit state with over 7,500 flood victims housed in relief centres, the most out of the seven states affected at the time.

Health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad was also reported to have said that three health facilities in Perlis were forced to close due to the floods.