PAS man hits back at Muhyiddin’s ex-aide over PAS criticism

Selangor PAS deputy information chief Nurul Islam Yusoff said the events leading to the appointment of the new Perlis menteri besar from Bersatu last month, shows the weakness of Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Selangor PAS deputy information chief Nurul Islam Yusoff has hit back at claims made by a former aide to Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin that PAS is to blame for the internal disputes Perikatan Nasional (PN) is facing.

Nurul Islam said a Facebook post by Muhyiddin’s former principal private secretary, Marzuki Mohamad, misrepresented PAS’s role in Muhyiddin’s resignation as PN chairman as well as the appointment of the new Perlis menteri besar last month.

He said it was unfair for Marzuki to criticise Selangor PAS Youth chief Sukri Omar for telling Muhyiddin that he was “finished” with leading PN, as Muhyiddin had already announced that he would resign as PN chairman effective Jan 1.

“Once the resignation is submitted, it is natural to say his time as chairman is over,” Nurul Islam said in a Facebook post.

“But if, after resigning, he (Muhyiddin) still tries to dominate, control the organisation, decide on successors, or worse, attempt to return as leader… then, that is what the phrase ‘your time is finished’ was referring to.

“Muhyiddin agreed to step down, but now he’s dragging his feet. It’s like a driver who agrees to stop working but leaves with the car’s steering wheel. What’s going on?”

Ties between PAS and Bersatu have been strained following last month’s Perlis political crisis, which saw a Bersatu assemblyman succeed a PAS representative as menteri besar.

Three former PAS assemblymen’s seats were also declared vacant after the Islamic party said their membership had been terminated automatically following allegations that they had withdrawn support for then-menteri besar Shukri Ramli.

The crisis also prompted Muhyiddin to step down as PN chairman, with PAS expressing its readiness to take over the leadership of the opposition coalition.

On Wednesday, Muhyiddin claimed that Bersatu and PAS had agreed to abolish the post of PN chairman as part of the coalition’s restructuring during a meeting between him and PAS leaders on Jan 16.

However, PAS leaders, including party president Abdul Hadi Awang and his deputy, Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, have denied the claim.

Nurul Islam said that while PAS’s internal disagreements in relation to the Perlis political crisis were being managed internally, Bersatu should not have submitted a candidate for the menteri besar post without consulting PAS, the party with the most seats in the state assembly.

“Marzuki is unclear, doesn’t understand, or is pretending not to understand. Ideally, when the Perlis palace requested names, Bersatu should have referred to PAS as the party with the most seats. But instead, they sent their own name.

“What did Muhyiddin do as PN chairman? Nothing. This shows the weakness of his leadership. That is why PN supporters have called for him to step down,” Nurul Islam said.

He urged Marzuki to be straightforward if he wanted Muhyiddin to continue leading Bersatu and PN, emphasising that political decisions should prioritise the people, not personal interests.

“I understand Marzuki will defend Muhyiddin, but blaming PAS for what happened is not right.

“Be honest. If you want Muhyiddin to continue as PN chairman, remain a potential future prime minister, and continue leading Bersatu, just say so. There is no shame in that.”