Attacks aimed at forcing Muhyiddin to step down, says ex-aide

Former principal private secretary to Muhyiddin Yassin, Marzuki Mohamad said the attacks have intensified from all sides, including from PAS leaders. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Marzuki Mohamad, former principal private secretary to Muhyiddin Yassin, said the consistent attacks from within and outside the party, including Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties, are aimed at forcing the Bersatu president to step down.

Marzuki said attacks on the former prime minister have intensified from all sides, including PAS leaders who have openly used phrases such as “get lost” and “your time is finished” against him.

He said many are waiting eagerly to applaud the success of the “Muhyiddin exit” project.

“For PAS, PN’s problems will be resolved once Muhyiddin steps down. PAS will appoint its own candidate as PN chairman,” he said in a Facebook post.

According to a leaked letter dated Jan 27, Muhyiddin said that PAS and Bersatu had agreed to abolish the PN chairman’s post as part of the coalition’s restructuring at a meeting held at his residence.

Muhyiddin claimed that during the meeting, the two parties had agreed to PN’s restructuring, which would see Bersatu heading the presidential council and the executive committee being led by PAS.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, who allegedly attended the meeting, later denied Muhyiddin’s claim.

Hadi’s absence at Muhyiddin’s residence at a meeting on Thursday night had sparked speculation over PAS’s commitment to the coalition, with some insiders suggesting that the party might be moving “towards exiting PN”.

The meeting was called after a cancelled emergency PN Supreme Council meeting, which was intended to formalise Muhyiddin’s resignation as PN chairman and appoint his successor.

Hadi previously laid claim to the PN chairmanship on behalf of his party, although he was said to have ruled out taking up the post himself because of health reasons.

In his Facebook post, Marzuki also suggested that Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin could assume the Bersatu presidency following Muhyiddin’s exit, claiming that this would position Bersatu for eventual absorption into Umno – strengthening Umno’s position ahead of the next general election (GE16).

He concluded that Muhyiddin’s exit would likely cement Anwar Ibrahim’s position as prime minister after the next general election.

Marzuki advised Muhyiddin to leave Bersatu, stating that it was pointless to lead a group of people who do not value his leadership.