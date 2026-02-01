PAS restores membership of three Perlis assemblymen after appeal

PAS terminated the membership of Saad Seman, Fakhrul Anwar Ismail and Ridzuan Hashim after they withdrew support for Perlis menteri besar Shukri Ramli in December. (Bernama pics)

PETALING JAYA : PAS has reinstated the membership of three Perlis assemblymen whose memberships were terminated last month after they withdrew support for Perlis menteri besar Shukri Ramli in December.

PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin said the party’s syura council met on Jan 27 to review the appeals submitted by Saad Seman, Fakhrul Anwar Ismail, and Ridzuan Hashim.

Hashim said the council accepted their appeals, noting that leaving the three state seats without functioning representatives would harm the public.

“The rakyat cannot be victims of internal party conflict. The people’s welfare cannot be sacrificed for strict party discipline,” he said.

He also emphasised that forgiveness should take precedence over punishment.

MORE TO COME