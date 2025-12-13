Mother shocked after son downloads inappropriate game

In the game, players must move the characters’ hands and feet, resulting in scenarios such as a female sitting on the male, creating suggestive interactions.

PETALING JAYA : A mother has voiced her shock and concern after discovering that her young son had downloaded and was playing a mobile game she deemed highly inappropriate for children.

The game, called “Move People”, involves controlling male and female characters in interactions that the mother described as unsuitable for her child.

The game allows players to control characters’ hand and foot movements, sometimes resulting in scenarios such as a male character lifting a female character or the female sitting on the male, creating suggestive interactions.

In a Facebook post, the mother, who goes by the handle Anna Talita Nafrizon, said she caught her son playing the game in the car but he quickly deleted it.

“I was really shocked because he tried to hide it,” she said.

“I didn’t say much; I just took him to the police station because he got caught in the car.

“My intention was to scare him because lately he’s been spending a lot of time on his phone.”

She posted a video of two policemen jokingly telling her son that he would have to spend the night at the station’s lock-up. She thanked them for handling the situation well.

“So far, my child hasn’t touched the phone at all. Hopefully, this continues,” she added.

The mother revealed that she regularly checks the devices her child uses but had never seen the game before.

She said it was a recent download and her son did not fully understand the content.

She also emphasised the importance of parental supervision when children use digital devices.

“Parents, please monitor your children. Don’t let them play games on phones on their own. Check what they are downloading and playing,” she said.

“Raising children these days is really challenging. May Allah protect our children.”

Her post sparked discussions on the need for closer monitoring of children’s digital activities and the potential risks of unsupervised access to mobile games.