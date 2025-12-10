Elon Musk’s X says barring under-16s in Australia ‘not our choice’

“It’s not our choice — it’s what the Australian law requires,” the company said in a statement as the legislation came into effect.
Formerly known as Twitter, X was the last of 10 restricted social media platforms to set out how it will implement Australia’s ban.
All platforms — including Facebook, YouTube and TikTok — have now agreed to take steps to remove young users.
They face US$33 million fines if they fail to take reasonable steps to purge Australia-based accounts belonging to users younger than 16.
The Australian government says unprecedented measures are needed to protect children from “predatory algorithms” filling phone screens with bullying, sex and violence.