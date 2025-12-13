2 killed, 3 injured in crane collapse at Pontian power plant

Fire and rescue department personnel retrieving the two bodies at the power plant near Kukup, Pontian, today. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : A crane used to haul coal at the Tanjung Bin power plant near Kukup, Pontian, Johor, collapsed today, killing two workers and injuring three others.

Pontian Baru fire and rescue station chief Mahadir Mamat said Alfarid Ahmad, 19, and Amaluddin Hisamudin, 22, died in the incident which occurred at about 1pm, Bernama reported.

He said the bodies were retrieved from beneath the rubble two hours later and handed over to the police for further action.

The three injured men were taken to Pontian Hospital for treatment.

The collapse also triggered a small fire, which was extinguished with assistance from the Malakoff emergency response team.