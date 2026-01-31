Power rates go up in Sabah, Labuan tomorrow

The average basic tariff rate has been raised to 39.7 sen per kilowatt hour from the previous 34.52 sen per kWh for Sabah and Labuan.

KOTA KINABALU : New power rates go into force in Sabah and Labuan tomorrow, with most domestic consumers facing an increase of up to RM27 in their monthly bill for usage of up to 600kWh or none at all depending on usage.

State-owned Sabah Electricity said 85% of domestic consumers with electricity usage of up to 600kWh per month will only experience a minimum bill increase or none at all, depending on usage.

For small commercial users, including for grocery shops and small businesses, the minimum bill increase is between RM0 and RM24.

Various rebates and discounts have been provided to reduce the impact of the new tariff, including a RM40 monthly rebate for poor households.