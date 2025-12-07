19 items under MA63 resolved, says DPM

Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof said the resolved items included the handover of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd to the state government through the Energy Commission of Sabah.

PUTRAJAYA : A total of 19 items under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) have been resolved to date, says deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who chairs the MA63 implementation action council, said the items included the handover of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd to the state government through the Energy Commission of Sabah.

“Although the entity has been handed over, the federal government continues to provide support to Sabah with an allocation of RM3.54 billion in electricity subsidies until 2030,” he added.

He said this at a public dialogue held in conjunction with the closing ceremony of the Rancakkan Madani Bersama Malaysiaku event here today.

Also present were Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

However, Fadillah said several remaining items have yet to be finalised due to differing legal interpretations, including issues related to the Federal Constitution and state laws, which require further detailed examination.

“Because this is a legal matter, views at the state level may differ from those at the federal level. So it is not easy for us to resolve. There are still a few issues pending, but the majority have already been settled,” he said.

MA63 refers to the agreement that unified Malaya, Sabah (then known as North Borneo), Sarawak, and Singapore to form the federation of Malaysia in September 1963.

Singapore left the federation two years later.