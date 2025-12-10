File reports every 3 months or face sacking, Hajiji tells agency heads

Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor said every project and ringgit spent must be professionally managed.

PETALING JAYA : The heads of Sabah’s GLCs and statutory bodies must file performance reports to the chief minister every three months, or risk reassignment or termination of service.

Chief minister Hajiji Noor said all CEOs, group general managers and general managers would have to submit written reports on their organisations’ projects, financial health, service delivery and overall performance.

He said all agencies must set clear, measurable key performance indicators (KPIs) and ensure that every project and ringgit spent met professional standards, such as financial integrity, transparency, and public accountability.

Hajiji also warned that those who missed their KPIs or showed poor results would face action, including reassignment and termination of service.

“Every appointed CEO, group general manager and general manager must contribute responsibly, as expected by both the government and people, to help drive Sabah’s progress,” he said in a statement.

He said that while the GLCs and statutory bodies had their respective mandates, whether focussed on commercial or social interests, all were expected to show commitment, efficiency and integrity.