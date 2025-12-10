Jafry Ariffin appointed Sabah Umno chairman after Bung’s death

Jafry Ariffin succeeds the late Bung Moktar Radin as Sabah Umno chairman. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Jafry Ariffin has been appointed the new Sabah Umno chairman, succeeding Bung Moktar Radin who died last week.

Jafry, the Sabah tourism, culture and environment minister, will be joined by Hasnol Ayub as deputy chairman, taking over the position from Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

Samasuddin Yusop will assume Jafry’s previous role as secretary.

Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said in a statement today that party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had invoked Clause 12.5 of the Umno constitution to make the appointments.

He said the appointments aimed to ensure administrative continuity, strengthen party coordination, and organise Umno’s operations in Sabah more efficiently.

“Umno calls on all leaders and members to give their full support to this new leadership team to ensure that the party continues delivering its best service to the people and supporting the Sabah state government,” he said.