Umno still grieving over Bung, no talks yet on by-elections

Former Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin died last Friday at the age of 66.

KUALA LUMPUR : Umno is “not ready” to discuss who to field in the upcoming Kinabatangan and Lamag by-elections following the demise of Bung Moktar Radin last Friday.

Puteri Umno chief Nurul Amal Fauzi said today’s Umno Supreme Council meeting was just a “normal” one with a prayer recited for the former Sabah Umno chief.

“There were no (major decisions) tonight, we just touched a bit on the outcome of the Nov 29 Sabah state election… Many leaders are still grieving over his passing,” she told reporters at Menara Dato’ Onn here.

When asked about Umno’s potential candidates for the looming parliamentary and state by-elections, Nurul said this was not discussed by the Supreme Council.

“Not yet. We’re not ready to discuss his successor yet,” she said.

Bung died last Friday at the age of 66. He had been Kinabatangan MP since 1999 and was just elected to a second term as Lamag assemblyman in last month’s Sabah polls.

The Election Commission will hold a special meeting on Dec 16 to discuss the by-election dates.