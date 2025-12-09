EC to meet on Dec 16 to set dates for Kinabatangan, Lamag by-elections

EC chairman Ramlan Harun will chair a meeting on Dec 16 to finalise key dates for the Kinabatangan and Lamag by-elections such as nomination day and polling day, and the issuance of the election writ.

PETALING JAYA : The Election Commission (EC) will meet on Dec 16 to determine key dates for the upcoming by-elections for the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat and Lamag state assembly seat following the death of incumbent MP and assemblyman Bung Moktar Radin.

In a statement, EC secretary Khairul Shahril Idrus said the commission received official notifications of the unexpected vacancies from Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul yesterday and Sabah state assembly Speaker Kadzim Yahya today.

He said the notifications were issued in line with Article 54(1) of the Federal Constitution and Article 21(5) of the Sabah state constitution, which require the seats to be filled within 60 days from the date the vacancies are confirmed.

The Dec 16 meeting, to be chaired by EC chairman Ramlan Harun, will finalise important dates such as the issuance of the election writ, nomination day, and polling day. It will also decide on the electoral roll to be used and logistical preparations needed for both by-elections.

A press conference will be held immediately after the meeting.

Bung, who held both the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat and the Lamag state seat, died last Friday.

The six-term Kinabatangan MP was chairman of the Sabah chapters of Umno and Barisan Nasional.