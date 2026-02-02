Morning blaze razes 40 houses in Tawau village

The Sabah fire and rescue department said no casualties have been reported so far, with the cause of the fire still under investigation. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Forty houses were destroyed in a fire at Kampung Titingan near SK Kampung Titingan in Tawau, Sabah, this morning.

Moilley Milin, the state fire and rescue department’s Tawau zone chief, said the department received an emergency call at 10.15am and sent three fire engines to the scene.

“The fire and rescue department used water from open sources as well as its water tankers in the firefighting operation. The fire was brought under control at 12.03pm,” Bernama reported her as saying today.

She said no casualties have been reported so far, with the cause of the fire still under investigation.

Saparida Ambuolo, a woman in her 60s, said she was performing her prayers at 10am when she heard neighbours shouting about the fire.

“When I came out, I saw the fire at the centre of the village. I was alone at the time as my children were at work.

“I asked the villagers to help move my belongings, including my television and washing machine, to a safe place.

“I don’t know where I will live after this.

“We hope the government can provide housing or include fire victims in their People’s Housing Programme.”