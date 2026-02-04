Ipoh woman fined RM11,800 after restaurant rampage

The damage caused by the incident at the mamak restaurant. (PDRM pics)

PETALING JAYA : A woman was fined a total of RM11,800 by the Ipoh magistrates’ court today after she pleaded guilty to assaulting two workers and causing mischief at a mamak restaurant last week.

Nurfarahanim Soaid, 29, entered her pleas before magistrates Anis Hanini Abdullah and Harith Mazlan at two separate courts, Harian Metro reported.

On the first two charges, Nurfarahanim was accused of voluntarily causing hurt towards Mohamed Hussain Mubarakali by slapping and punching him, and intentionally causing hurt to Muniasamy Rathinavel Nadar using a fork.

On the third charge, she was accused of committing mischief by breaking three glass display cases at the restaurant, causing property damage.

The offences took place at Restoran SK Naina on Jalan Tawas Baru 1 at Taman Tasek Damai at 6.26am on Jan 28.

The charges were framed under Sections 323, 324 and 427 of the Penal Code.

Deputy public prosecutor S Nishaalini led the prosecution, while Nurfarahanim was represented by National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer Robert Gnanarajan.

A report last week said a woman asked a worker to transfer money into her bank account but lost her temper after her request was denied.

The restaurant is said to have suffered damage estimated at RM45,000.