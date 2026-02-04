Probe into claim linking ex-PM to attack on Rafizi’s son classified as NFA

A Facebook page had linked former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to the attack on Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli’s son.

PETALING JAYA : The investigation into an alleged defamatory Facebook post linking former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to an attack on Rafizi Ramli’s son has been classified as requiring “no further action”, the home ministry said.

In a parliamentary reply, the ministry said the case has been classified as NFA after prosecutors found that there was insufficient evidence.

“The investigation paper was referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers on Dec 23, 2025. After reviewing the case, the AGC decided to classify the matter as (requiring) ‘no further action’,” it said.

The ministry was responding to a question by Rafizi (PH-Pandan) on the status of the probe into the claim.

It said a police report was lodged by Ismail’s press secretary last year, and the matter was investigated for criminal defamation and improper use of network facilities.

It said the decision to classify the case as NFA came after the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission was unable to identify the owner of the Facebook account involved or conclusively link any individual to the account under investigation.

Rafizi’s 12-year-old son was attacked at a shopping mall in Putrajaya at about 2pm on Aug 13 last year. CCTV footage showed two men following the car of Rafizi’s wife on a motorcycle before the incident.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment and medical checks, while the assailants fled the scene.

Following the attack, the former economy minister said there were claims that information was provided by a whistleblower a week before the incident about a money laundering case allegedly involving Ismail, the country’s ninth prime minister.

There were also claims that the same information revolved around projects connected to Khairy Jamaluddin when he was the health minister, he said.

Rafizi, however, denied the claims.

Last week, Rafizi said he may request that police drop their probe into the attack on his son if the investigations continue to show no progress.

In a post on X, he said he did not want police officers on the ground to waste their time on the case.