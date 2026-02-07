2 from Sabah Bersatu called up for ‘attacking’ Muhyiddin

Yunus Nurdin and Nabila Norsahar of Sabah Bersatu were alleged to have smeared the image of party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

PETALING JAYA : Two Sabah Bersatu leaders have been summoned to appear before the party’s disciplinary board for criticising party president Muhyiddin Yassin at a press conference following the party’s wipeout in the Nov 29 state assembly election last year.

The board issued notices to Sabah Bersatu secretary Yunus Nurdin and Nabila Norsahar, head of Sabah Bersatu’s young women’s wing.

According to the disciplinary board chairman, Radzi Manan, the pair had made “incorrect statements” regarding Bersatu’s election preparation and had allegedly smeared Muhyiddin’s image in the process.

Both were also accused of threatening to “wipe out” Sabah Bersatu should they be brought before the disciplinary board.

Four Bersatu division chiefs have also been summoned to appear before the disciplinary board. They are: Ahmad Nasir Mid (Selayang), Abdul Aziz Ismail (Dungun), Zulkifli Bujang (Johor Bahru) and Ramlan Meon (Tangga Batu).

Yunus and Nabila were told to attend disciplinary hearings on Feb 12 or risk action being taken against them. When contacted, Nabila and Yunus confirmed receiving the notice this evening.

Yunus has been quoted in media reports as calling for Muhyiddin’s resignation as both Bersatu president and Perikatan Nasional chairman and said it was embarrassing for the party not to win a single seat at the Sabah election despite fielding 33 candidates.

He also accused the Bersatu leadership of failing to manage the internal strife in the months before the election, thus affecting the confidence of voters in the party. Both Yunus and Nabila were fielded as candidates for Gum Gum and Darau seats, respectively.