4 Bersatu division chiefs hauled up by disciplinary board

(From left) Ahmad Nasir Mid, Abdul Aziz Ismail, Zulkifli Bujang and Ramlan Meon will face the disciplinary board separately on Feb 12.

PETALING JAYA : Four Bersatu division chiefs have been summoned to appear before the party’s disciplinary board following complaints of conduct deemed harmful to party unity and discipline.

The board issued four separate notices dated Feb 7 against Ahmad Nasir Mid (Selayang), Abdul Aziz Ismail (Dungun), Zulkifli Bujang (Johor Bahru) and Ramlan Meon (Tangga Batu), each linked to separate incidents in 2025.

Ahmad Nasir faces two complaints, including publicly backing Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin, calling for Muhyiddin Yassin to step down as president, signing a statutory declaration seeking leadership change, and allegedly plotting to oust the president while influencing members ahead of the 2024 annual general assembly.

Abdul Aziz is accused of taking part in the Jelajah Semarak programme organised by sacked Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan on Oct 26, 2025 in Melaka, where he reportedly criticised the disciplinary board and other party leaders in a speech.

Zulkifli is alleged to have instructed Johor Bahru division delegates via WhatsApp to boycott Muhyiddin’s winding-up speech during the 2025 annual general assembly.

Ramlan is said to have issued a statement to online portal Politiko.my on Sept 19, 2025, attacking Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz, potentially sowing discord within the party.

All four division chiefs have been directed to attend separate hearings at the party headquarters on Feb 12, and warned that failure to appear could result in action under Clause 22.5 of the Bersatu constitution.

Zulkifli and Abdul Aziz both confirmed receipt of the notice and said they would attend.

FMT has reached out to the other two division leaders for comment.