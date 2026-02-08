Another fire breaks out at Pulau Burung landfill

The Pulau Burung is Penang’s main waste disposal site and landfill. Several fires have broken out at the site over the years. (JBPM pic)

GEORGE TOWN : Firefighters are still working to contain a fire at the Pulau Burung landfill near Nibong Tebal which was reported at about 8.15pm.

The fire and rescue department said there were no casualties and the fire was continuing to burn at the waste disposal site, which is Penang’s main landfill.

Tonight’s fire is one of the many that have occurred in recent years. A major blaze in January 2022 affected 11ha, with firefighting efforts stretching over several days. Another fire was reported four months later.

The most recent one last September razed an area measuring 5,000 sq m (half hectare).