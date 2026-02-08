Dzulkefly highlights RM64 billion cost of treating chronic diseases

Health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad at the opening of a Wellness Hub in Hulu Langat today. It is one of 38 set up across the country. (Facebook pic)

HULU LANGAT : Treatment of chronic diseases costs some RM64 billion a year, far more than the health ministry’s budget allocation this year of RM46 billion, health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said today.

He said Malaysia must move beyond a treatment-focused “sick care” approach to more effective prevention and public empowerment.

As an example, he cited a worrying rise in diabetes cases in Hulu Langat, with 1,461 cases reported in 2024, and 1,386 new cases last year. “Overall, the cumulative number has increased by around 10%,” he said at the opening of a Wellness Hub in Bandar Seri Putra today.

He said the setting up of the Wellness Hub was part of health system reforms, helping the people to stay informed and make smarter choices for their own well-being. “Rather than just giving instructions, we provide choices and guidance to help people adopt healthier habits independently,” he said.

The Wellness Hub also tackles national issues like malnutrition and stunted growth of children by providing nutrition counselling for parents, from early pregnancy to their child’s first 1,000 days.

Dzulkefly said more than two million people have used Wellness Hub services, with Hulu Langat alone serving more than 19,000 clients last year.

There are now 38 Wellness Hubs across the country, with five new ones opened this year in Kuala Selangor (Selangor), Muar (Johor), Sibuti (Sarawak), Muallim (Perak), and Sandakan (Sabah).