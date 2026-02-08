Modi accorded official welcome at Perdana Putra Complex

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi inspecting a guard of honour mounted by officers and men from the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA : Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to Malaysia, was accorded an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Complex here today.

Modi arrived at 9.08am and was received by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He inspected a guard of honour mounted by officers and men from the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment.

Also present were communications minister Fahmi Fadzil, digital minister Gobind Singh Deo, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, other cabinet ministers, foreign diplomats and senior government officials.

Modi’s visit reciprocates Anwar’s official visit to India in August 2024.

The two leaders are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting at the Seri Perdana Complex later today, followed by an official luncheon held in Modi’s honour.

In a statement on Friday, Wisma Putra said they are expected to take stock of Malaysia-India bilateral relations and explore further collaboration, particularly in trade and investment, defence and security, labour, tourism, connectivity, agriculture and education.

Following the meeting, both leaders are scheduled to witness exchanges of several MoUs in the fields of combating and preventing corruption, standards of training, certification and watchkeeping for seafarers and disaster management, an agreement on audio-visual production, and a memorandum of collaboration in the field of labour.

They will also witness exchanges of notes in the fields of semiconductors, healthcare, national security, and technical and vocational education and training (TVET), in addition to an exchange of letters on United Nations peacekeeping cooperation, and the submission of a framework agreement on the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA).

India is Malaysia’s largest trading partner in the South Asian region, with total trade between the two countries reaching RM79.49 billion (US$18.59 billion) in 2025.

Malaysia’s exports amounted to RM52.3 billion (US$12.24 billion) and imports totalled RM27.19 billion (US$6.35 billion), with key export items comprising palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products, as well as electrical and electronic products.

Imports mainly consisted of agricultural, petroleum and chemical products.