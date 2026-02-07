Modi hails Malaysia as close and trusted partner

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, who arrived today for a two-day visit, speaking at a special rally in his honour this evening. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The visiting prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, has hailed Malaysia as a close and trusted partner, and the Malaysian Indian community as a living bridge that anchors the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Speaking before a crowd of more than 10,000 people and in the presence of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and dignitaries from both countries, Modi said India-Malaysia relations are scaling new heights each year, driven by strong people-to-people ties and growing strategic cooperation.

“Today, we walk hand in hand as partners towards progress and prosperity. India’s success is Malaysia’s success – it is Asia’s success,” he said at a special event organised by the Indian community.

Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Anwar.

Describing Malaysia as home to the world’s second-largest Indian-origin community, he said the community remains a “living bridge” linking the histories, traditions, and aspirations of both nations.

He praised the community for preserving its heritage through hundreds of schools teaching Indian languages and values inspired by figures such as Thiruvalluvar and Swami Vivekananda.

Noting that a Thiruvalluvar Chair had been set up at the University of Malaya, “we will now set up our Thiruvalluvar Centre to further strengthen our shared heritage”.

He announced scholarships for Malaysian students of Indian origin, plans to open a new Indian consulate, and extension of eligibility for the Overseas Citizen of India card up to the sixth generation. The OCI card is a lifelong, multiple-entry visa for foreign nationals of Indian origin, allowing them to live, work, and study in India indefinitely.