Modi arrives for 2-day visit

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at KLIA by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Malaysian officials.

PETALING JAYA : Indian prime minister Narendra Modi arrived in Malaysia today for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Modi’s plane touched down at KLIA at 4.40pm where he was warmly received by Anwar and human resources minister R Ramanan, Bernama reported.

He inspected a guard of honour and was greeted by 100 students waving the Malaysian and Indian flags, as well as a cultural performance including traditional drumming and a dance showcase reflecting Malaysia’s multiracial heritage.

Modi then joined Anwar at a community event at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The visit follows Anwar’s official trip to India in August 2024 and marks Modi’s first visit since Malaysia and India elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).

Tomorrow, Modi and Anwar are expected to hold bilateral talks to review the CSP and explore cooperation in trade, investment, defence, education, tourism, agriculture, and regional issues.

Modi’s visit is expected to enhance bilateral relations and deepen cooperation in areas of mutual benefit, building on the longstanding friendship between Malaysia and India since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1957.

Several agreements are also expected to be signed, covering areas such as labour, semiconductors, disaster management, and peacekeeping.

India and Malaysia share longstanding historical, civilisational and cultural ties, underpinned by a strong Indian diaspora community of about 2.9 million in Malaysia, the third largest in the world.

Economic ties remain strong, with total bilateral trade reaching RM79.49 billion (US$18.59 billion) in 2025.

Malaysia exported RM52.3 billion (US$12.24 billion), mainly palm oil, agricultural products, and electronics, while imports totalled RM27.19 billion (US$6.35 billion), including petroleum, chemicals, and agricultural goods.