Bersatu wouldn’t dare sack Hamzah, says analyst

The disciplinary action against three MPs linked to Hamzah Zainudin was just a warning to the Bersatu deputy president, said IIUM’s Syaza Shukri.

PETALING JAYA : A political analyst has played down the odds of Bersatu being bold enough to sack its deputy president Hamzah Zainudin for purportedly undermining party chief Muhyiddin Yassin.

Syaza Shukri of International Islamic University Malaysia said Muhyiddin had already started a purge of critics in the party, noting the disciplinary action taken against three MPs: Wan Saiful Wan Jan, Saifuddin Abdullah and Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

Syaza said Muhyiddin appeared to be stamping his authority in the party and giving a warning to Hamzah and others in his corner.

“It’s more of a warning. I don’t think they would dare sack Hamzah, who is also the opposition leader, mind you.

“But more than that, given Bersatu’s already precarious position, I think it’s more dangerous to sack Hamzah because he would use it as political capital to go against Bersatu (and Muhyiddin).

“Right now, Bersatu needs to close ranks more than anything else,” she told FMT.

Hamzah was reportedly summoned to appear before the party’s disciplinary board over complaints alleging attempts to sabotage the party’s 2025 annual general assembly and undermine its leadership.

It was reported that at least six other party leaders, including division chiefs and leaders from Sabah Bersatu, were also called to appear before the disciplinary board on Feb 12 over separate incidents in 2025.

Wan Saiful and Saifuddin, the MPs for Tasek Gelugor and Indera Mahkota, were sacked from the party for undermining Muhyiddin amid a leadership tussle with Hamzah.

Wan Fayhsal was suspended. All three have appealed against the disciplinary action taken against them.

Bersatu has been in turmoil for months. The latest bickering comes amid a push by PAS to take over the Perikatan Nasional (PN) leadership from Muhyiddin.

Muhyiddin faced fresh calls to step down as Bersatu president after PAS denied his claim that both parties had agreed to abolish the PN chairmanship.

Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri of Global Asia Consulting said Bersatu’s image was at stake as it mulled taking action against its deputy president.

He said sacking Hamzah would show that Bersatu was principled and capable of maintaining party discipline, and that no one was untouchable.

“If it doesn’t, Bersatu will be seen as weak while its disciplinary board will be deemed as a powerless body that’s merely symbolic.

“Hamzah will continue speaking out without authority, challenging the leadership and weakening solidarity within the party. And their rivals will use this weakness to their advantage,” he said.