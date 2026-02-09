DBKL launches one-stop portal to boost transparency in urban planning

Only non-confidential and relevant planning information will be displayed for public viewing on the portal set up by DBKL.

PETALING JAYA : Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has set up a portal to act as a one-stop centre for the public in a move to strengthen transparency and accountability in the city’s urban planning process.

Federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh said the portal will enable the community to obtain information regarding development applications in their respective areas and verify whether a project has received approval from the authorities, Bernama reported.

“Only non-confidential and relevant planning information will be displayed for public viewing on the portal.

“Personal and confidential information, such as detailed building plans and documents constituting the proprietary rights of landowners, will continue to be protected,” she said in a statement today.

Yeoh said the portal is aimed at boosting public confidence in the planning and development process, and ensuring that all development activities are carried out in an orderly manner, in compliance with regulations, and with proper accountability.

She said such an open approach to urban planning has long been standard practice in developed countries, where access to basic planning information is recognised as a public right rather than information that must be kept secret.

“This reform has long been championed by MPs, civil society coalitions, and residents’ associations in Kuala Lumpur, and today, it has been realised.

“I also express my appreciation to the mayor of Kuala Lumpur, Fadlun Mak Ujud, for facilitating this reform swiftly. This city belongs to its people, and every stakeholder plays a role in shaping the future of Kuala Lumpur,” she said.

The public may visit the portal at osc3plus.dbkl.gov.my.