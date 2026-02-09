Health ministry bans cosmetic product containing mercury

The Saqa Glowing Turmeric Night Treatment Cream is banned in the country. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : The health ministry has revoked the notification of the cosmetic product Saqa Glowing Turmeric Night Treatment Cream because it has been found to contain scheduled poison and mercury.

It is no longer allowed to be sold in the country, Bernama reported.

According to the ministry, mercury is prohibited in cosmetics because it can be absorbed into the body and damage the kidneys and nervous system.

“It can also interfere with the development of the brains of young children or fetuses. Mercury can also cause rashes, irritation, and other changes to the skin,” it said in a statement today.

Following this, the ministry urged the public to avoid buying and using the cosmetic product concerned.

Sellers and distributors must stop selling and distributing the cosmetic product immediately as it violates the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984, the ministry said.