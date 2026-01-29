Health ministry to screen travellers from high-risk countries amid Nipah fears

Targeted screening is being conducted at all international entry points, said health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad. (Bernama pic)

BANGI : The health ministry is conducting targeted screening of travellers entering Malaysia from high-risk countries, particularly India and Bangladesh, as an initial measure to strengthen the country’s preparedness against the potential spread of the Nipah virus.

Health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the measures were being taken at international entry points nationwide, with body temperature scanning systems activated to detect early symptoms such as fever among travellers.

“We are focusing on travellers arriving from India and Bangladesh as these are among the high-risk countries. It is important that targeted screening has been initiated.

“There are no special routes for these travellers. However, if indicators such as fever are detected, they will be referred for further assessment.

“We remain on high alert, and screening continues to be carried out at all entry points,” he told reporters after launching the RHB-IJN heart health screening mobile unit here today.

Dzulkefly said the approach was in line with the current practices adopted by most countries, with screening measures adjusted according to ongoing risk assessments.

He also said the ministry remained in close contact with the World Health Organization to ensure that the control measures in place are appropriate and aligned with the latest developments at the international level.