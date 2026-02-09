Importers defend govt’s move to allow pork from Thailand

Persatuan Pengimport Produk Khinzir Malaysia president Chong Kam Weng said the decision to import pork should be assessed within the broader context of Malaysia’s pig farming recovery. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : A group of pork importers has defended the decision by the veterinary services department (DVS) to allow the import of pork from Thailand despite concerns over African swine fever (ASF).

Persatuan Pengimport Produk Khinzir Malaysia president Chong Kam Weng also described the move to ensure a sufficient supply of pork ahead of the Chinese New Year celebration as “decisive, timely, and responsible”.

He said the DVS’s decision addressed the escalating risks posed by smuggling and uncontrolled imports, which he added posed a greater and more immediate threat to animal health, public safety and national biosecurity.

Chong said DVS had consistently demonstrated its competence in managing import risks, including from countries with previous disease history.

“Any suggestion that DVS has failed to adequately discharge these responsibilities is misleading, irresponsible and unsupported by facts,” he added.

Malaysia Association of Pork Products Importers and Exporters president Lai Poh Chon had voiced concern on Saturday over the government’s approval for four Thai abattoirs to ship pork into the country, warning of animal disease risks and possible confusion for consumers.

Lai also questioned the apparent double standards of banning pork from Spain, Germany and Poland after ASF outbreaks, but allowing the import of pork from Thailand despite “similar animal disease risk conditions”.

Chong said that allegations of unfair approval or deficiencies in disease surveillance were unsubstantiated.

He said all approved establishments underwent rigorous audits, inspections and continuous compliance monitoring in accordance with national legislation and international standards.

“Where is the allegation of double standards?”

Chong also said that the decision to import pork should be assessed within the broader context of Malaysia’s pig farming recovery, which continues to face significant structural and financial challenges due to ASF.

He added that contrary to Lai’s claims, import policies were designed to complement, not undermine, national self-sufficiency objectives and the livelihoods of local producers.

He said his association did not advocate reliance on imports as a long-term solution.

“The sustainable recovery of the domestic industry requires the accelerated adoption of modern pig farming systems and the establishment of designated pig farming areas to modernise production, strengthen biosecurity and reliably meet national demand,” he said.