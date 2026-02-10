Apex court restores Isa’s 6-year jail term, RM15mil fine

The High Court in 2021 found ex-Felda chairman Isa Samad guilty of nine corruption charges linked to the purchase of a Kuching hotel.

PUTRAJAYA : The Federal Court has restored the conviction and sentence imposed on former Felda chairman Isa Samad for receiving about RM3 million in kickbacks in connection with the purchase of a hotel in Kuching 12 years ago.

Justice Nordin Hassan, who led a three-member bench, said the Court of Appeal had committed an appealable error that warranted intervention by the apex court.

As such, he said the prosecution’s appeal to set aside the acquittal was allowed.

The other judges who heard the appeal were Justices Lee Swee Seng and Ruzima Ghazali.

In 2021, the High Court found Isa guilty of nine corruption charges involving RM3.09 million. He was sentenced to six years in prison and fined RM15.4 million.

Two years ago, a Court of Appeal bench led by Justice Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, who is now a Federal Court judge, unanimously allowed Isa’s appeal, quashing the conviction and sentence, and giving rise to the present appeal.

MORE TO COME