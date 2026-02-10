Why are KL MPs not consulted over developments in city, asks Kok

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok said it was important for the MPs to be roped in to provide feedback on projects planned in Kuala Lumpur.

KUALA LUMPUR : A government backbencher today questioned the lack of engagement with Kuala Lumpur MPs over development in the city.

Teresa Kok (PH-Seputeh) cited the Bandar Madani development in Bukit Jalil, stating that she only learned about the project after reading news reports.

“I was not informed at all. I only found out after reading news reports, and was later told that 15,000 housing units would be built there,” she told the Dewan Rakyat.

“How can something of this scale proceed without early engagement with the local MP?” Kok said, adding that she was disappointed as the views of elected representatives appeared not to be taken seriously by the Cabinet.

Kok raised the issue when deputy federal territories minister Lo Su Fui was winding up the debate on the king’s speech.

She said that while she was aware such initiatives were managed by the federal government, it was important for the MPs to be roped in to provide feedback.

Kok said while the intention behind initiatives like the Madani housing programme was noble, it had often failed to consider on-the-ground realities such as traffic congestion and lack of open spaces.

She then proposed for the federal territories minister to be appointed as chair of Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s land committee, with the chief secretary to the government serving as deputy chair.

“Ministers and elected representatives are more attuned to local issues than senior civil servants, who may not fully know the situation on the ground.”

Currently, the chief secretary to the government chairs the committee.

In response, Lo said to ensure better engagement with stakeholders, the ministry had introduced an initiative allowing all 11 Kuala Lumpur MPs to seek the views of residents and to share information on development projects.