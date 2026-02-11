Malaysia can do better in corruption ranking, says SME group

Samenta president William Ng acknowledged that structural reforms initiated by Putrajaya over the past two years are beginning to take root.

KUALA LUMPUR : The Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (Samenta) said today Malaysia has the potential to achieve a stronger standing in the annual Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), with the business community holding high expectations for a more transparent business ecosystem.

Samenta president William Ng welcomed Malaysia’s rise to 54th place globally in the 2025 CPI, describing it as a significant milestone that reflected steady progress in strengthening institutional integrity.

He said this showed that structural reforms initiated over the past two years were beginning to take root.

“The rise in our ranking is a result of concrete steps, including the enforcement of the Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act 2023, the empowerment of the auditor-general through the Audit Act (Amendment) 2024, and the recent passing of the Government Procurement Act 2025, which is set to come into full effect this year,” he said in a statement.

He expects further improvements this year with the Government Service Efficiency Commitment Act 2025, and the Bureaucratic Red Tape Reform taking effect.

“By digitalising touchpoints and removing antiquated regulations, we are systematically closing the windows of opportunity for corruption,” he said.

Ng urged Malaysians, particularly those involved in the 1.2 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country, to remain patient and stand firmly behind these initiatives.

“Corruption is a hidden tax on business. By supporting the government’s war on corruption, we are ultimately lowering the cost of doing business and ensuring Malaysian SMEs remain competitive in the global supply chain,” he said.

He said Samenta would continue to work with all stakeholders in both the public and private sectors to elevate Malaysia into the global top 25 of the CPI.