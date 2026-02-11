Man fined RM100 for throwing cone at vehicle at LDP toll plaza

Magistrate Syafiq Sulaiman advised K Kanapathi to control his emotions and exercise tolerance while driving following the incident at the Damansara-Puchong Expressway toll plaza.

PETALING JAYA : The magistrates’ court in Shah Alam has fined a man RM100 for throwing a traffic cone at a vehicle and hurling abusive words at a foreigner at the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) toll plaza on Saturday.

Magistrate Syafiq Sulaiman imposed the fine on lorry driver K Kanapathi, 35, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, which carries a maximum fine of RM100.

Before sentencing, the magistrate advised Kanapathi to control his emotions and exercise tolerance while driving, Bernama reported.

Kanapathi was charged with insulting Daniel Owen Flower, 54, with the intent to provoke anger and disturb the peace at 5.25pm at the toll plaza.

Deputy public prosecutor Muaz Khawarizmi Azfar urged the court to impose an appropriate sentence as a deterrent.

However, defence lawyers Saifullah Azmi and M Partiben pleaded for leniency, citing that it was Kanapathi’s first offence and that he has dependents, including two young children.

They also said he had pledged to be more careful in future.

Kanapathi paid the fine.