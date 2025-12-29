Man rammed by car after row at toll plaza

Dashcam footage showed the car knocking into the man after he and another driver got into a quarrel at the Perai toll plaza near the Butterworth Outer Ring Road late on Sunday night.

PETALING JAYA : A man was struck by a car at a toll plaza in Penang, after he asked the driver behind him to reverse to allow his wife to back up when their vehicle had issues with the RFID tag detector.

His wife, 31, lodged a report at the Seberang Perai Tengah traffic police station over the incident, which occurred at about 11.30pm yesterday at the Perai toll plaza near the Butterworth Outer Ring Road.

Based on a copy of the report, the woman said her husband had stepped out of their vehicle and asked the white vehicle behind them to reverse so her car could get out.

However, the two men got into a quarrel.

“Suddenly, the car behind us reversed and (then) sped towards my husband, knocking him down, and hitting my car,” she said, adding that the car fled the scene.

She said her husband sustained injuries to his left arm, the left side of his ribs, and his right leg. He sought treatment at Bukit Mertajam Hospital and will require follow-up treatment.

Based on the dashcam footage, the driver of the second car had stepped out and appeared to grab an object from the back passenger seat. He was then heard shouting to the car in front to move.

The woman’s husband was then heard calling the other driver “stupid”. He said they were unable to drive through, which was why they had asked the driver to back up. He was also heard accusing the driver of “drinking” and told him not to make a scene.

The two men continued to quarrel before the second car backed up. The woman’s husband was diverting other cars away when the car suddenly rammed into him, reversed, and fled the scene.

The woman’s husband got up and ran after the car yelling expletives before shouting “You just wait! Call the police, we have dashcam (footage).”