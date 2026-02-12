FT dept disputes IIUM president’s claim mayoral polls study yet to begin

Earlier today, IIUM president Abdul Rashid Hussain said the university needed further guidance from the government before it could proceed with the study on mayoral elections in KL.

PETALING JAYA : The federal territories department has disputed International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) president Abdul Rashid Hussain’s claim that a study on holding mayoral elections for Kuala Lumpur has not begun.

In a statement, the department said a team of IIUM researchers was appointed to conduct the feasibility study on Dec 1 while preliminary reports were submitted on Dec 16 before being presented to the department on Jan 12.

It added that the terms of reference comprised policy analysis, historical and legal aspects, and comparisons with other countries.

“A complete interim report was submitted on Jan 27 and presented to the FT department on Jan 28.

“There are four reports that need to be prepared by IIUM between December 2025 and March 2026, namely the preliminary or inception report, the interim report, the draft of the final report, and the final report.

“IIUM is now preparing the draft of the final report to be presented to the FT department,” it said in a statement.

Earlier today, Utusan Malaysia quoted the IIUM president as saying his mandate remained unclear and that the university needed further guidance from the government before it could proceed with the study.

Federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh previously said IIUM had been conducting the study since December, when Dr Zaliha Mustafa helmed the ministry.