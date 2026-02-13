Ex-lorry driver cleared of 172kg syabu trafficking charge

V Lingkswaran, with lawyer Sean Dudley, following his acquittal in the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

KUALA LUMPUR : The High Court has acquitted a 29-year-old former lorry driver of trafficking in 172.6kg of methamphetamine, commonly known as syabu, at a double-storey house in Segambut four years ago.

In delivering his ruling, Justice Azhar Abdul Hamid said the accused, V Lingkswaran, had successfully raised doubt in the prosecution’s case.

“The defence has put in its version of the incident which was in conflict with the prosecution’s narration,” he said.

The defence said others had access to the house and that Lingkswaran did not have exclusive custody and control of the drugs found in the living room.

Lingkswaran was charged with committing the offence at the home at about 1.30pm on Sept 17, 2022.

Six witnesses gave evidence for the prosecution while Lingkswaran and two others took the stand for the defence.

Lawyer Sean Dudley represented Lingkswaran while deputy public prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hijrah Wan Abdullah prosecuted.