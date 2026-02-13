Hamzah’s sacking not surprising, Muhyiddin desperate, says MP

Bersatu has been fraught with infighting for months amid a leadership tussle between party president Muhyiddin Yassin and his deputy, Hamzah Zainudin. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A former Bersatu leader is not surprised by opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin’s sacking from the party, claiming that its president, Muhyiddin Yassin, has become desperate to cling on to his position.

Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan, who himself was sacked last October, claimed that Muhyiddin was the one who sent the disciplinary board’s notice of Hamzah’s sacking in a WhatsApp group for Bersatu Supreme Council members.

“Hamzah’s sacking from Bersatu had already been widely expected because Muhyiddin is now very desperate. All the more with Muhyiddin himself sending the notice, as though he chairs the Bersatu disciplinary board.

“The support of the grassroots remains with Hamzah, and the larger faction (in Bersatu) is with Hamzah,” Wan Saiful said in a statement.

He claimed that support for Muhyiddin is now minimal, and that only those who had been appointed to party posts previously still stood by him.

Bersatu has been fraught with infighting for months amid a leadership tussle between Muhyiddin and Hamzah, the party’s now-former deputy president.

Wan Saiful and Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah were previously sacked from Bersatu, while Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal was suspended from the party.

Hamzah was supposed to appear before the party’s disciplinary board yesterday over allegations he had sabotaged the party’s 2025 annual general assembly and undermined the leadership.

However, he informed the board that he would miss the hearing as he was in Sydney, Australia, assisting his daughter with her university enrolment.