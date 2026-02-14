Firefighters rescue man from burning house

Firefighters rescue man from burning house

The fire brigade said the man was rescued by cutting through the door grille locks and the fire was brought under control with both offensive and defensive tactics.

Firefighters rescue man from burning house jbpm pic 14226
Firefighters in action at a burning terrace house in Jalan Damai, Bukit Mertajam, this morning. (JPBM pic)
BUKIT MERTAJAM:
Quick action by firefighters saved a man in his 50s trapped inside his burning home in Jalan Damai this morning.

Teams from the Bukit Mertajam and Sungai Bakap stations were dispatched after an emergency call about the fire at a terrace house at about 9.30am.

“They brought the fire under control within 10 minutes and rescued the man by cutting through the door grille locks,” said John Sagun Francis of the Penang fire and rescue department.

The house suffered about 40% damage, he said.

He said the operation used both offensive and defensive tactics, including a firebreak to prevent spread and the blaze was fully extinguished by about 10.10am.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram

Subscribe to our newsletter and get news delivered to your mailbox.