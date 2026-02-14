Firefighters rescue man from burning house

Firefighters in action at a burning terrace house in Jalan Damai, Bukit Mertajam, this morning. (JPBM pic)

BUKIT MERTAJAM : Quick action by firefighters saved a man in his 50s trapped inside his burning home in Jalan Damai this morning.

Teams from the Bukit Mertajam and Sungai Bakap stations were dispatched after an emergency call about the fire at a terrace house at about 9.30am.

“They brought the fire under control within 10 minutes and rescued the man by cutting through the door grille locks,” said John Sagun Francis of the Penang fire and rescue department.

The house suffered about 40% damage, he said.

He said the operation used both offensive and defensive tactics, including a firebreak to prevent spread and the blaze was fully extinguished by about 10.10am.