Firefighter drops 22kg to stay battle-ready on the job

Mohd Irfan Abdul Kholik, who went from 93kg to 70.8kg, hopes his achievement will inspire other firefighters to prioritise their health. (Bernama pic)

GEORGE TOWN : Knowing that his job demands peak physical strength and endurance, firefighter Mohd Irfan Abdul Kholik took matters into his own hands, shedding excess weight to stay fit and operationally ready.

The 29-year-old from the Paya Terubong fire and rescue station has lost 22.2kg – dropping from 93kg to 70.8kg – earning him a place in the “I Fit and Eat Right” (IFitER) Weight Management Intervention Programme jointly organised by the Penang fire and rescue department (JBPM) and the state health department.

Despite joining the programme two months later than most participants, Irfan said he never imagined meeting the weight-loss target, much less emerging as its champion.

“As a firefighter, it is crucial to maintain physical fitness because operational duties often involve lifting heavy loads and, at times, entering confined spaces. All of this requires a high level of strength and stamina – without proper fitness, one would tire and become exhausted quickly,” he said.

“I previously felt that my body was too heavy and that I became easily fatigued while carrying out my duties. The station chief also noticed the physical changes and advised me to lose weight.

“As I am still young, I decided to join the programme, which also taught me the importance of discipline,” he told reporters at the closing ceremony of IFitER at the JBPM headquarters in Batu Kawan on Thursday.

Irfan said his transformation came from adopting a balanced diet, drastically cutting sugar intake in beverages, and committing to regular exercise. He hopes his achievement will inspire fellow firefighters to prioritise their health.

Meanwhile, Penang JBPM director Mohamad Shoki Hamzah said 43 officers and personnel participated in the six-month programme, conducted in two phases from June 26 to Dec 4.

“Our department recorded an 81.4% success rate of participants who lost weight through this programme, surpassing the 80% target set by top management,” he said.

He added that of those who completed the programme, eight maintained their original weight while the rest lost weight. Two participants recorded significant reductions of between 10kg and 14.9kg, while another two lost more than 15kg.

No participants gained weight, highlighting the positive impact of the initiative on the participants’ weight management.