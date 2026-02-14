Sabah PH to look into ‘new direction’ and leadership changes

Sabah PH chief Mustapha Sakmud said decisions made at the meeting tomorrow will be based on consensus among all parties before being announced.

KOTA KINABALU : Leaders of Sabah Pakatan Harapan will hold a meeting tomorrow to determine the coalition’s political direction, including the restructuring of the state’s leadership.

Sabah PKR chief Mustapha Sakmud said the meeting would also discuss and formulate a new direction to face current political challenges.

“We will hold a meeting tomorrow and restructure PH, and also (discuss) the way forward for PH,” he said here.

Mustapha said decisions made at the meeting will be based on consensus among all parties before being announced to the media. “We will discuss and reach a consensus on who will lead Sabah PH for this term,” he said.