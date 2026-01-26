MA63 dashboard to be launched on Wednesday

Minister in charge of Sabah and Sarawak affairs Mustapha Sakmud said the dashboard is part of the government’s efforts to raise transparency and provide access to developments related to MA63.

PETALING JAYA : A dashboard that will enable the public to keep tabs on progress made in resolving matters under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) will be launched on Wednesday.

Mustapha Sakmud, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Sabah and Sarawak affairs, said the dashboard will be launched by deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof, who chairs the MA63 Imple­mentation Action Council, Bernama reported.

On Jan 1, Mustapha had said the dashboard is part of the government’s efforts to increase transparency and provide access to developments related to MA63, especially Sabah’s entitlement to 40% of revenue derived from the state.

To date, 13 of the 29 demands by Sabah and Sarawak under MA63 have been successfully resolved.

Of the 13, nine were resolved under the present administration and four by the previous government.